Richard Sherrick
Richard Sherrick

Woodlawn - Age 77. June 17, 2020. Survived by brother, Thomas Sherrick; sisters-in-law, Carla Sherrick & Claire Sherrick; and nieces, Jill Murray, Vicki Wilson, Jessica Sidener, Jennifer Stoll & Dana Shirley. Preceded in death by long-time partner, Carol Busener; parents, Harry Sr. & Minnie Sherrick; and brother, Harry Sherrick Jr. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10am until service at 11am. Contributions to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. See vorhisandryan.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
JUN
25
Service
11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
