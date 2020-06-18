Richard Sherrick
Woodlawn - Age 77. June 17, 2020. Survived by brother, Thomas Sherrick; sisters-in-law, Carla Sherrick & Claire Sherrick; and nieces, Jill Murray, Vicki Wilson, Jessica Sidener, Jennifer Stoll & Dana Shirley. Preceded in death by long-time partner, Carol Busener; parents, Harry Sr. & Minnie Sherrick; and brother, Harry Sherrick Jr. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10am until service at 11am. Contributions to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.