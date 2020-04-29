Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Florence - Richard H Sigler "Rick", 74, of Florence, KY (previously of Mt. Pleasant, SC) passed away at his home on April 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jane Ann Sigler (nee: Franxman) of Florence, KY; his daughter April Vater (nee: Sigler) of Greendale, IN; his son Brian Sigler of New Albany, IN; his brother John Earl Sigler of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his grandsons: Christopher Munden of Atlanta, GA, Matt Munden of Lynnville, TN, and R.J. Pierce of Temple, GA, and several loving nephews, nieces, and step-granddaughters. He was proceeded in death by his parents, John Sigler and Florence Sigler (nee: Duc) of Charleston, SC; along with his brother, Tommy Sigler, of Hugee, SC; and his daughter, Deborah Pierce (nee: Sigler) of Temple, GA. Richard was a lieutenant detective for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 32 years. He was a safety trainer for Operation Lifesaver, which promotes railroad safety. He was a member of the Derita Masonic Lodge of Charlotte, NC. He was a sharp shooter with a pistol, an avid bowler, and the King of Dirty Jokes. Richard did not wish to have a service or visitation. Condolences may be sent to: Jane Sigler, 2336 Wicket Ct., Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
