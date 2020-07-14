Richard Slukich
Park Hills - Richard Ronald Slukich, age 85, of Park Hills, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving children, Michael Slukich (Kari), Stephen Slukich and Kristen Slukich; granddaughter, Neve Slukich; brother, James Slukich; aunt, Barb Petak. Memorial donations are suggested, in lieu of flowers, to DCCH Center for Children or The Point ARC. Celebration of life ceremony will be held for family and close friends at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com