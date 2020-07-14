1/1
Richard Slukich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Slukich

Park Hills - Richard Ronald Slukich, age 85, of Park Hills, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving children, Michael Slukich (Kari), Stephen Slukich and Kristen Slukich; granddaughter, Neve Slukich; brother, James Slukich; aunt, Barb Petak. Memorial donations are suggested, in lieu of flowers, to DCCH Center for Children or The Point ARC. Celebration of life ceremony will be held for family and close friends at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middendorf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved