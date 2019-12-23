|
Richard Steven Deakins
Walton - Richard "Rick" Deakins, 72 years of age, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse B. Deakins and Anna Ruth Chamberlain Deakins. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Bonnie Dinser Deakins; daughter, Dawn Neumann (Stefan); son, Andy Deakins (Stephenie); grandchildren, Max & Madilynn Neumann and Tucker & Hadley Deakins; and his sisters, Carolyn Miracle, Jessica Gifford, and Ruth Ann Sullivan. Rick served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He enjoyed fly fishing and deer hunting. He was a member of the , American Legion, NRA, and Big Bone Baptist Church. Rick will be remembered as a good man that loved God, his family, and the country he so proudly served. Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Big Bone Baptist Church, 11036 Big Bone Church Road, Union, Kentucky 41091, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910 or at www.vva.org. Stith Funeral Homes, Florence is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019