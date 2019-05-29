|
Richard Thielmeyer
- - Richard Henry Thielmeyer, beloved husband of the late Beverly (nee Hall), father to Cheryl Lynn Rice, Richard Alan Thielmeyer, and Ann Marie Mays, grandfather to Jason and Brendan Rice; Hannah, Max and Aaron Thielmeyer; Cade, Dex and Riley Mays. Richard is survived by his sisters Barbara Jean Rosenbaum and Carol Butz. He went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 19th at age 84.
"Mr. T" was a science teacher at Reading High School for 37 years and inspired many students to pursue careers in science. Prior to that, he graduated from Ohio State University and then served in the US Army as a captain in the artillery. In his younger days he was an athlete, and continued to play basketball and softball for decades with a close-knit group of friends. He was inducted into the Greater Cincinnati Softball Hall of Fame in 2003.
Richard was in the Brotherhood of St. Matthew - Fleming Road United Church of Christ and a member of Grace Bible Presbyterian Church.
Friends and relatives may call at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Road (Rt. 42), West Chester, 45069 from 5-8 PM on Friday, May 31st.
Funeral Service will be at Grace Bible Presbyterian Church, 12060 Lebanon Road (Rt. 42), Sharonville, 45241 (behind Huntington Bank) on Saturday, June 1st at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richard H Thielmeyer Science Scholarship at Reading High School or to Grace Bible Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019