Richard Vallandingham
Villa Hills - Richard Dale Vallandingham, 73, of Villa Hills passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born to Helen and Curtis Vallandingham in 1947 in Somerset, KY, Richard was the seventh of eight children. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lois (Green), sons Dale (Lori), Marc, and daughter Dr. Denise (Nick) Fritsch, grandchildren Jacob, Haylee, Isaac, Leo, and Ava and his brother Larry Vallandingham (Sharon), sister Beverly Dean, and countless nieces and nephews.
Richard tirelessly served his community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT, Ludlow city council member, and later as mayor of Ludlow. He was also involved with the Northern Kentucky Area Planning Commission. Richard enthusiastically attended his boys' cub scout activities and patiently awaited his daughter's routine every year in her dance recital. He was always there to lend a helping hand to neighbors and perfect strangers alike. Richard worked as a foreman for 25 years at Newport Steel, retiring from the Northern KY Sanitation District about 10 years ago. In retirement, Richard enjoyed tinkering in the garage, reading spy novels, walking, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Visitation is Monday, November 9th from 4-7 at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY. A celebration of life is Tuesday, November 10th at 11am, also at Middendorf. Burial to follow at Mother of God Cemetery, Madison Pike.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org/donate
or 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383).