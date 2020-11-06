1/1
Richard Vallandingham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Vallandingham

Villa Hills - Richard Dale Vallandingham, 73, of Villa Hills passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born to Helen and Curtis Vallandingham in 1947 in Somerset, KY, Richard was the seventh of eight children. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lois (Green), sons Dale (Lori), Marc, and daughter Dr. Denise (Nick) Fritsch, grandchildren Jacob, Haylee, Isaac, Leo, and Ava and his brother Larry Vallandingham (Sharon), sister Beverly Dean, and countless nieces and nephews.

Richard tirelessly served his community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT, Ludlow city council member, and later as mayor of Ludlow. He was also involved with the Northern Kentucky Area Planning Commission. Richard enthusiastically attended his boys' cub scout activities and patiently awaited his daughter's routine every year in her dance recital. He was always there to lend a helping hand to neighbors and perfect strangers alike. Richard worked as a foreman for 25 years at Newport Steel, retiring from the Northern KY Sanitation District about 10 years ago. In retirement, Richard enjoyed tinkering in the garage, reading spy novels, walking, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Visitation is Monday, November 9th from 4-7 at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY. A celebration of life is Tuesday, November 10th at 11am, also at Middendorf. Burial to follow at Mother of God Cemetery, Madison Pike.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org/donate or 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middendorf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved