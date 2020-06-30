1/
Richard VanTreese
Richard Van Treese

Harrison - Richard A. "Dick" Van Treese, 89, June 29, 2020, Harrison. Beloved husband of Ellen J. Van Treese (nee Hoffman), devoted father of Dr. Jeffery R. Van Treese (Libby), Jennifer L. Griesinger (Marc), Amy M. Pace (Rob) & Terri J. Miu (George), loving grandfather of 11, gr. grandfather of 2 with 1 gr. grandchild on the way, beloved son of the late Ava (nee Simonson) & Verle Van Treese, dear brother of Harry Van Treese & the late Allen (the late Mary Lou). Services will be private. Memorials to Matthew 25 Ministries, Hospice of Cincinnati or St. Joseph Church, c/o Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
