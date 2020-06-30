Richard VanTreese

Richard Van Treese
Harrison - Richard A. "Dick" Van Treese, 89, June 29, 2020, Harrison. Beloved husband of Ellen J. Van Treese (nee Hoffman), devoted father of Dr. Jeffery R. Van Treese (Libby), Jennifer L. Griesinger (Marc), Amy M. Pace (Rob) & Terri J. Miu (George), loving grandfather of 11, gr. grandfather of 2 with 1 gr. grandchild on the way, beloved son of the late Ava (nee Simonson) & Verle Van Treese, dear brother of Harry Van Treese & the late Allen (the late Mary Lou). Services will be private. Memorials to Matthew 25 Ministries, Hospice of Cincinnati
or St. Joseph Church, c/o Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com