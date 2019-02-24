|
|
Richard W. "Rick" Voegele
Colerain Township - Richard W. "Rick" Voegele, loving husband of JoAnn Voegele (nee Goldschmidt) for 49 years. Beloved father of Richard (Christine), Douglas (Sharon), Mark (Paula) and Jennifer (Benjamin) Strickler. Devoted grandfather of Lauren, Nathan, Brooke, Owen, Logan, Reagan, Nicholas, Lucas, and Myla. Dear brother of Margaret, Joseph, Raymond, Dennis, and Vincent Voegele. Rick was a proud Navy Veteran and a survivor of the tragic 1967 USS Forrestal explosion and fire. He retired from Procter and Gamble Ivorydale after 30 years. Rick was an avid golfer and played soccer into his 70's. He loved coaching all of his children in their sports, and he was loved by everyone he coached. Died Feb. 20, 2019. Age 73. Visitation Monday, Feb. 25th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Feb. 26th at 10:00 AM at St. James the Greater Church (White Oak), 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Shrine, 5000 Colerain Ave. (45233). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019