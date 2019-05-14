Services
GUMP HOLT FUNERAL HOME
3440 GLENMORE AVE
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-0690
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Muddy Creek & Rosebud
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Muddy Creek & Rosebud
View Map
Richard Westrich

Green Township - Richard William Westrich, 98, May 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elaine Rose Westrich (nee Disselkamp), devoted father of Peg Westrich, Jean Munch (Dave), Carol Meyer, David Westrich (Alison) & the late Richard Westrich (Eva), loving grandfather of Maria Dunn (Steve), Rick Westrich (Nicole), David Munch, Rebecca Kramer (Jeremiah); Philip, Andrew & Will Westrich & gr. grandfather of Joey & Olivia Dunn, Levi Kramer & Bella, beloved son of the late Eva (nee Heyob) & Gustav Westrich & dear brother of the late Gus & Ed Westrich. Mr. Westrich was a US Army Air Corps veteran of WWII & was a retiree of Ford Motor Co., Sharonville. Visitation Thurs., May 16, 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Muddy Creek & Rosebud. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Right to Life or St. Vincent de Paul Society. www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 14, 2019
