Richard "Dick" Witterstaetter
Richard "Dick" Witterstaetter

Age 77, of Green Township passed away on October 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard E. and Henrietta Witterstaetter, a granddaughter, Patricia Ann Witterstaetter, sister-in-law Lisa Witterstaetter, and brothers-in-law Carl Miller and Allen Miller. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Carolyn Ann Witterstaetter (nee Miller), and was a loving father to three sons: Brian (Shirley) Witterstaetter, Rich (Cindy) Witterstaetter and Matthew (Stephanie) Witterstaetter. He was also a loving grandfather to seven grandchildren: Owen, Jacob, Ian, Samantha, Colin, Sarah and RJ. Also surviving are his four brothers: Steve (Mary Jo) Witterstaetter, Chuck Witterstaetter, Bob (Sherry) Witterstaetter and Dan Witterstaetter as well as sister-in-laws Betty Ann (Lou) Mersch and Pam Miller along with brothers-in-law: Paul (Pam) Miller and Joe Miller, and many nieces and nephews. Dick worked for many years as a real estate agent and was an avid golfer. His distinctive voice, laugh and charm will be dearly missed by all. Friends may call at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Pike, Thursday, October 15th from 5-8PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 16th at 10AM at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., Cinti, OH 45248. Memorials may be made to Elder, Seton or Our Lady of the Visitation schools. www.vittstermeranderson.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Visitation Church
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
