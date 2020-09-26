Richard "Marvin" Womack
Richard "Marvin" Womack, born January 21 1936, died peacefully with his wife of 63 years at his side on September 19, 2020. He was born in New Orleans, the second son of David Ray Womack Sr. and Amoret Gates Womack. He is predeceased by his older brother, David Ray Womack, Jr., also of Austin, Texas.
In 1950, the Womack family moved to Austin, where Marvin graduated from Austin High in 1953. He attended the University of Texas, studying Aeronautical Engineering, graduating in 1957 with multiple honors. While a senior, he met Eva Robuck on a blind date. They were married June 8, 1957. While he was working on his MBA at UT, they had their first son Ray Carleton in April 1958 (deceased October 1968.) After his MBA graduation, the family moved to Dallas, where he began a 35 year career with Procter and Gamble (P&G); twenty five of those years in Cincinnati, two in St. Louis, and the final five years in Washington DC. A second son was born, Michael Scott in February 1960, and then a daughter, Deanna Lynn in Cincinnati, May 1963. Marvin rose to the level of Vice President for P&G, ultimately heading up the divisions of Manufacturing, Engineering, Purchasing and Quality Control, respectively, before taking over the company's government relations office in Washington. Throughout this time, he was active at the national level with Junior Achievement.
He retired in 1995 and he and Eva came home to Austin. He later served on the Board of Austin's Long Center and Symphony Orchestra, with his other affiliations including the English Speaking Union, Tuesday Club, and Headliners Club. He and Eva traveled to all seven continents, and summers were spent in Estes Park, Colorado, where friends and family enjoyed visiting with them. Happily, even with the restrictive changes brought on by Covid, they were able to spend this last summer in Colorado, where they hosted a full slate of family visits with children (Michael and his wife Noreen, Deanna and her husband Mark,) grandchildren (Ray, Peter and Ella,) along with nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held later, but a virtual memorial is planned for 2 pm (Central Time) on Sunday, October 18, 2020. The link for streaming this service is: gsaustin.org/special-services-and-presentations
.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for the Hillside Early Childhood Center (http://gsaustin.org/ministries/hillside/
) the Austin Symphony Orchestra (https://austinsymphony.org/volunteer-donate/
) or Good Shepherd Episcopal Church (http://gsaustin.org/
).