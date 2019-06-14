Services
Peoples Funeral Home
407 W. Shelby
Falmouth, KY 41040
859-654-6942
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
407 W. Shelby
Falmouth, KY 41040
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
407 W. Shelby
Falmouth, KY 41040
Florence - Richard Wyatt (78) of Florence, KY, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth in Florence. Richard was born on June 9, 1941 in Harrison County, KY, son of the late Ralph and Geneva Gulick Wyatt. Richard was a retired service manager for Falmouth Pepsi Cola, a member of the Falmouth Baptist Church, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Northern KY Amateur Radio Club. Along with his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his daughter Sherri Dawn Wyatt. Survivors include wife Kathy Frazier Wyatt, sons David (Janet) Wyatt and Rich (Deborah)Wyatt, brother Jim Wyatt, grandchild Parker Wyatt and step grandchildren Mark Hassenger, John Strunk and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10am-1pm, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth, KY. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 1pm also at the funeral home. Richard's final resting place will be in the Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army at 801 Eastgate S Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45245.Online condolences can be made at peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 14, 2019
