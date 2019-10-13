|
|
Rick Casteel
Edgewood - Rick Paul Casteel, age 54, of Edgewood, KY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Frisch) Casteel; sons, Sean and Zach Casteel; father, Paul Casteel; siblings, Greg Casteel (TJ), Steve Casteel, Shyrlene Lamb (Jeff), Brian Casteel and Tina Armstrong (Tim); he also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Casteel. He loved spending time with his family and will be missed by all including friends and co-workers at Emery Oleochemicals. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 9:00 AM until the Funeral Service begins at 12 noon. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens (Taylor Mill, KY). In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the: Rick Casteel's Children Scholarship Fund c/o Central Bank, 2075 Dixie Hwy, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41011. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019