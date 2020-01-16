Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
Rickie Lee "Rick" Anderson


1960 - 2020
Rickie Lee "Rick" Anderson Obituary
Rickie "Rick" Lee Anderson

Ewing - Rickie "Rick" Lee Anderson, 59, of Ewing, KY, passed away on January 6, 2020. Born on January 28, 1960 in Ft. Thomas, KY, he was the son of the late Louis and Viola Anderson. Rick enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, watching old movies, guns and planting trees. Rick especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and playing with his dogs. In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his daughter: Lisa Anderson. Rick is survived by his wife: Peggy Anderson; daughter: Laura Anderson; brothers: Tony L. Anderson and William Anderson; sisters: Phyllis Anderson-Carter and Pearl (Michael) Keller and grandchildren: Lisa Anderson, Kaylie Willoughby, John Willoughby and Brayden Willoughby. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. The Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. (Noon). Interment to Follow at Alexandria Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
