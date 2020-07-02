1/
Ricky D. McQueary
West Chester - Rick passed away June 23, 2020 at the age of 71. Rick was the devoted husband of Barb (nee Litmer) McQueary and loving father of Brandy Greenler (Mike). Preceded in death by siblings Cathy Gibson, Danny McKee, Charlie McKee and parents Bud (Clifford) McQueary and Jeanette (nee Patterson) Frank. Rick will be dearly missed by all who loved him…cherished family, cousins, nieces, nephews, his granddog Zeke, and many life-long friends. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea, during the Vietnam War. After a long career with P&G, Rick enjoyed twenty years of retirement. He was an accomplished bowler, loved driving, racing, and boating. Lake Cumberland was his happy place. Every Tuesday, for the last forty-seven years, he could be found playing cards with his friends. Rick never met a stranger and truly lived by his own terms. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date—when it's safe to remember him together. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude or Hospice of Cincinnati.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
