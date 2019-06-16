|
Rita A. Anderson
- - Rita A. Anderson, 77, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 after a six-month battle with brain cancer. Rita was surrounded by loving family, listening to Neil Diamond as she crossed over from this life to the next.
After devoting her life to raising four children, Rita graduated from Northern Kentucky University with a bachelor's degree in nursing and worked for many years as an oncology nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Rita continued her calling as a nurse consultant after moving to Indiana and enjoyed her career until her recent diagnosis. She often mentioned that her nursing career was her greatest accomplishment.
Rita loved gardening, listening to books on tape, water aerobics, working on her loom and any new endeavor she found interesting. She shared those joys and many more with those around her.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Rita (Sauer) Elsener. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Darlene (Elsener) Hemingway; her sons, Greg, Tim and Jeff (Pauletta) Johnson; and daughter Peggy (Brandon) Baltz.
Rita believed her most important role was to maintain an influence in her grandchildren's lives to help them become responsible and caring adults. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Holly (Todd) Phelps, Erica (Dallas) Raines, Sara Johnson, Dylan Johnson, and Sydnee, Zoey and Max Cseresznyes; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Her strength, perseverance and wisdom will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Camp Springs Fire Department, 6844 Four Mile Road, Melbourne, KY 41059. The family asks that if attending, please wear bright colors to symbolize Rita's vibrant personality.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant Street, Suite B, Noblesville, IN 46060; or at www.hamiltonhumane.com. Condolences: www.randallroberts.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 16 to June 20, 2019