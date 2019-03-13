|
|
Rita A. Edwards
Amelia - Beloved wife of the late James L. Edwards. Devoted mother of Debra (Gene) Hehemann and Rita (Mike) Blasdel. Cherished grandmother of Gary, Greg and Christopher Hehemann, Angela, Andrew and Adam Blasdel. Great-grandmother of 13. Rita was one of eighteen children. Departed on March 11, 2019 at the age of 86. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15th from 6-8 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 10 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 106 Maple St. Reading. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019