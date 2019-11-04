|
|
Rita Ann Bacigalupo
Ft. Thomas - Rita Bacigalupo passed away on 10/24/2019 at the age of 73 after a battle with vascular dementia. Rita was born 08/26/1946 in Cincinnati, OH to Louise (nee Ritter) & Edward Viehman (predeceased). Her family moved to Northern Kentucky when she was a little girl. Rita attended Corpus Christi grade school and graduated high school from Our Lady of Providence Academy in Newport. She lived in Reading Ohio for over 40 years and owned and operated Bachi's Golf Ball Co. with her ex-husband, Ted Bacigalupo. Rita also worked at the Internal Revenue Service in Covington for over 20 years before retiring in 2007. Rita will be remembered for her laugh, intelligence, quick wit and sarcastic remarks. Rita had two daughters, Lisa & Amy Bacigalupo. Amy passed away on 5/17/2019. Rita is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Garrison (Viehman), various nieces & nephews on the Bacigalupo and Garrison sides of the family and her beloved grand-dog, Smokey. Rita has lived at Carmel Manor in Ft. Thomas, KY since late March of 2019 where she received the best care from a loving and dedicated staff. Services for Rita will be held at Carmel Manor on Saturday November 9th. There will be a mass in the chapel at 12pm, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Carmel Manor in Rita's name at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, 100 Carmel Manor Rd., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019