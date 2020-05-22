Rita Ballman
Cincinnati - BALLMAN, Rita M. (nee Bellman). Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Ballman. Loving mother of Ron (Sheri), Donna and Steve (Rita) Ballman. Devoted grandmother of Tim (Amanda), Doug, Amy and Michelle. Cherished great-grandmother of Carter and Hudson. Sister of the late Harry (Bernice) and Florence Bellman. Passed away May 15, 2020 at the age of 97. Private family services will be held due to the COVID-19 restrictions. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date once the restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vivian Memorial Fund, 7600 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45224. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.