Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Berting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Berting


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Rita Berting Obituary
Rita Berting

Cincinnati - BERTING, Rita J. (née Leonard), loving daughter of the late Alma Leonard devoted wife of the late Robert W. Berting, loving mother of Bob (Pixy) Berting, Jean (Jim) Essen, Nancy (Tim) Kennedy, Linda (Tom) Kennedy, Sandy Rider, Mike Berting, and the late Bill (Barb) Berting and Jim Berting. Cherished grandmother of Bridgette, Bob, Ben, Mandy, Jacquie, Amy, Lindsey, Eric, Rhonda, Kevin, Julie, Mark, Katie, Sarah, Zack, Matthew, Tom, Joe, April, Jim, great grandmother of Robert, William, Grace, Jacob, Tyler, Gavin, Aubree, Zoey, William, Solomon, Veronica, Prestin, Sage, Alexis, Zach, Peyton, Colton, and Celia. Dear sister of the late Charles Leonard. Died April 13, 2019 at the age of 95. Visitation Monday April 22, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 8:30 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Remembrances may be made to The Neediest Kids of All, P.O.Box 636666, Cincinnati, OH 45263-6666. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now