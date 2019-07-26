Services
St Barbara Church
4042 Turkeyfoot Rd
Erlanger, KY 41018
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
4042 Turkeyfoot Rd
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
4042 Turkeyfoot Rd
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Freiermuth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita C. Freiermuth

Add a Memory
Rita C. Freiermuth Obituary
Rita C. Freiermuth

Port Charlotte, FL - Rita C. Freiermuth, 82, of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Erlanger, KY, passed away on July 5, 2019. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Regina (Royster) Thomas and her in-laws, Aloyius and Vera Freiermuth. Rita is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Allen J. Freiermuth, three children: Kimberly (Terry) Mason, James Freiermuth, and Sharon (Paul) Harrison, five grandchildren: Kristina (Brian) Gline, Kelly Mason, Alicia (Alex) Meyer, Alexander and Eric Harrison, and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Ruth (Herman) Thomas, Martin (Mary Rose) Thomas, Ross (Jane) Thomas, Robert (Carolyn) Thomas, and Jerry (Kay) Thomas, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Rita was a retired special education teacher, a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and a member of St. Barbara Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, travelling, square dancing, sewing & quilting. She was a very loving grandmother.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m., St. Barbara Church, 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd, Erlanger, KY, 41018. Reception immediately following at St. Barbara. Memorial contributions may be made to The Passionist Nuns, 1151 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018, or Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.