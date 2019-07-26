|
|
Rita C. Freiermuth
Port Charlotte, FL - Rita C. Freiermuth, 82, of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Erlanger, KY, passed away on July 5, 2019. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Regina (Royster) Thomas and her in-laws, Aloyius and Vera Freiermuth. Rita is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Allen J. Freiermuth, three children: Kimberly (Terry) Mason, James Freiermuth, and Sharon (Paul) Harrison, five grandchildren: Kristina (Brian) Gline, Kelly Mason, Alicia (Alex) Meyer, Alexander and Eric Harrison, and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Ruth (Herman) Thomas, Martin (Mary Rose) Thomas, Ross (Jane) Thomas, Robert (Carolyn) Thomas, and Jerry (Kay) Thomas, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Rita was a retired special education teacher, a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and a member of St. Barbara Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, travelling, square dancing, sewing & quilting. She was a very loving grandmother.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m., St. Barbara Church, 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd, Erlanger, KY, 41018. Reception immediately following at St. Barbara. Memorial contributions may be made to The Passionist Nuns, 1151 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018, or Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 26, 2019