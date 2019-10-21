|
|
Rita Clark
Cincinnati - Rita J. (nee Humbert). Beloved wife of the late James W. Clark Sr. Cherished friend and companion of the late Jim Hengehold. Devoted mother of Kathy (Bob LeDone) Wilson, Jim Jr. (Kathi), Terry (LaVerne), Tom (Charlene), Larry (Chris) and Dan (Debbie) Clark. Loving grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 34 1/2 and great-great grandmother of 2. Sister of Lorraine Arata, Larry (Marlene) Humbert, Roseann Humbert and the late Marie Washer and Martha Humbert. Passed away Oct. 20, 2019 at age 92. Visitation Saturday Oct. 26 from 9:30AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM both at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 2014 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Reception to follow immediately after Mass. For more information please visit www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019