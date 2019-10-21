Services
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
Rita Clark
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church
2014 Springdale Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church
2014 Springdale Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Rita Clark


1926 - 2019
Rita Clark

Cincinnati - Rita J. (nee Humbert). Beloved wife of the late James W. Clark Sr. Cherished friend and companion of the late Jim Hengehold. Devoted mother of Kathy (Bob LeDone) Wilson, Jim Jr. (Kathi), Terry (LaVerne), Tom (Charlene), Larry (Chris) and Dan (Debbie) Clark. Loving grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 34 1/2 and great-great grandmother of 2. Sister of Lorraine Arata, Larry (Marlene) Humbert, Roseann Humbert and the late Marie Washer and Martha Humbert. Passed away Oct. 20, 2019 at age 92. Visitation Saturday Oct. 26 from 9:30AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM both at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 2014 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Reception to follow immediately after Mass. For more information please visit www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
