Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North
Williamstown , KY
1960 - 2019
Rita Darlene Green Obituary
Rita Darlene Green

Crittenden - Rita Darlene Green, 58, of Crittenden, KY, formerly of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Born in Louisville, KY on November 21, 1960, she was the daughter of Darrel and Lillian Green. Rita proudly served her country in the U.S. Marine Corp. She was an avid Harley Davidson Motorcycle enthusiast and participated in several fundraising "Rides" such as the Fallen Brothers and Sisters Memorial Ride. Rita also enjoyed the restaurants: Jewels in Warsaw, KY and Skyline Chili, fishing and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown KY at 2:00 P.M. Memorials are suggested in Rita's name to the s Project at WoundedWarriorsProject.org or to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at Serenity FuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
