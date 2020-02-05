Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:30 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Rita Debora McAdams

Rita Debora McAdams Obituary
Rita Debora McAdams

Springfield Twp. - Rita Debora McAdams (nee McDonagh), Devoted Wife of Mark McAdams passed away suddenly, Monday February 3, 2020 at the age of 62. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Rita McDonagh and her brother, William McDonagh Jr., Survived by her siblings Mary Francis Hunter (Marvin), Bridget, Catherine, John, Eileen Kittleson (Brian), Noreen Mitchell (Jeff) and her loving in-laws Tracey Bender (Gary), Jenny McAdams, Mac McAdams (Stacey), Brian McAdams (Laurie) and mother-in-law, Elizabeth McAdams. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12 noon until time of Memorial Service at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cincinnati Irish Cultural Society.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
