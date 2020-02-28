Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Cincinnati - Edlin, Rita, age 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 27, 2020, beloved wife of Dr. Philip Edlin, devoted mother of Dr. Dale Edlin of NJ, Dr. Brian and Sara Edlin of Manhattan, NY, Jory Edlin and Dr. Lisa and Locke Lawrence of MA. Dear sister of the late Dr. Myron Melamed and sister-in-law of the late Barbara Fingerman Melamed, loving grandmother of Joshua, Rachel, Benjamin, Sarah, Anina, Jakub and Elizabeth. Great grandmother of 4. Graveside services Sunday March 1, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Love Bros. Cemetery 1619 Rosemont Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45205. Memorial contributions to Congregation of Etz Chaim 8100 Cornell Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249 or to the would be appreciated.www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
