Rita Eveleigh
1945 - 2020
Reading - Rita Eveleigh, beloved sister of Bob Eveleigh. Devoted daughter of the late William P. Eveleigh and Rosemary T. Eveleigh (nee Quinn). Dear companion of Rudy and Seigfreid. Survived by many cousins and close friends. Rita was a 30 year employee of U.C. Medical Center, and a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Sodality. Passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Age 75. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15th from 4:00 - 6:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Oct. 16th at 10:00AM Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church 177 Siebenthaler Ave. (45215). Social distancing and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Memories & Condolences
