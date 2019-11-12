|
|
Rita Fay Evans (Kennedy)
Rita Fay Evans (Kennedy), 54 of Covington, KY passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Rita was born on August 25, 1965 to the late Leroy and Virgie Bentley. She loved music, dancing and cooking. Rita's most enjoyable thing was to pamper her grandchildren, Kingston, Jada, Camden, Adrian. She showed her love of cooking at Atria Summit Hills Nursing Home where she worked as a chef. Rita is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Brenda Kennedy. She is survived by her loving husband, David B. Evans; daughters, Amy (Cedric) Shields, Davita Evans and Shante Kennedy; siblings, Ronnie (Stephanie) Brown, Regina (Gary) Ingguls, Tammy York, Keith Bentley, Kevin Bentley, Lavonda Bentley; as well as many other relatives and friends. A visitation will take place on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 9am until the time of service at noon at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York Street, Newport, KY 41071. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019