Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Fay (Kennedy) Evans

Add a Memory
Rita Fay (Kennedy) Evans Obituary
Rita Fay Evans (Kennedy)

Rita Fay Evans (Kennedy), 54 of Covington, KY passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Rita was born on August 25, 1965 to the late Leroy and Virgie Bentley. She loved music, dancing and cooking. Rita's most enjoyable thing was to pamper her grandchildren, Kingston, Jada, Camden, Adrian. She showed her love of cooking at Atria Summit Hills Nursing Home where she worked as a chef. Rita is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Brenda Kennedy. She is survived by her loving husband, David B. Evans; daughters, Amy (Cedric) Shields, Davita Evans and Shante Kennedy; siblings, Ronnie (Stephanie) Brown, Regina (Gary) Ingguls, Tammy York, Keith Bentley, Kevin Bentley, Lavonda Bentley; as well as many other relatives and friends. A visitation will take place on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 9am until the time of service at noon at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York Street, Newport, KY 41071. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -