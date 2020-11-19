1/1
Rita "Jo" Folger
Cincinnati - Rita "Jo" H. Folger. Beloved wife of Alonzo "Trez" T. Folger III for almost 66 years. Loving mother of Ted (Valerie) Folger, Mike (Carolyn) Folger, Jeremy Folger, Sarah Folger and the late Barney Folger. Devoted grandmother of Dr. Ted (Elle) Folger, Corrie (Kyle) Scaringe, Courtney (Jeff Angel) Tallarico, Katrina (Brett) Geaber, Whitney Tallarico, Zach Folger, Samantha Folger, Barney Folger, and Ciao Folger. Adored great-grandmother of 10. Ardent lover of all animals and caretaker of any that crossed her path. Passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the age of 87 with her husband by her side. Private graveside services for Jo and her late son Barney will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Spring Grove Funeral Homes-Elden Good, 513-853-1035.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
