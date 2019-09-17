Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space)
4551 Delhi Rd
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space)
4551 Delhi Rd
Rita H. Riestenberg

Delhi Twp. - beloved wife of the late Walter W. Riestenberg, loving mother of Ronald (Mary M.), Janet (Pickle), Kenneth (Diane) and Linda (Larry), grandmother of Beth (Matt), Ted (Charlotte), David (Blair), Lisa (Derek), Savannah, Laura (Mike), Leah and Jenna (Cody), great grandmother of Benjamin, Elyse, Tessa, Josephine, Ada, Walter, Adalynn, Axton, Bryn and Maura, sister of George O. Terlinden and Norma Geisen, cousin of Joan Peter, aunt to many nieces and nephews. Sunday, September 15, 2019. Visitation Friday 9-9:45 AM at St. Dominic Church(Gathering Space) 4551 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass to follow at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to St. Dominic Education Fund, Samuel W. Bell Home for the Sightless or Great Park Forever Winton Woods Riding Center and Special Need Riders. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019
