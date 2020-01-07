Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Ft Mitchell, KY
View Map
Villa Hills - Rita (Schultz) Hudepohl Stevie, 90, of Villa Hills, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 5, 2020. Rita and her husband Don co-founded Hudepohl Jewelers in downtown Cincinnati. She was also a registered nurse at St. Luke Hospital, Ft. Thomas, and devoted much time caring for sick family members and friends. Rita was a founding director of Citizens Bank of Northern Kentucky and was a dedicated volunteer at the Mary Rose Mission. Rita loved spending time with her family and researching genealogy. Her travels with Don took her to six continents. Rita was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Richard Hudepohl and Dr. John Raymond Stevie. She is survived by her daughters, Amy (Dale) Arlinghaus and Julie (Hank) Kraemer, her son Barry (Terri) Hudepohl, and a sister-in-law, Christine Schultz. Rita is also survived by her grandchildren, Emily (Kevin) Wilms, Eric (Kelly) Arlinghaus, Monica (David) Dirr, Natalie (Kyle) Egan, Stefanie (Curtis) Oberschlake, Alex (Courtney) Kraemer, Leigha, Brady and Gabrielle Kraemer, Lindsey (Carl) Hiller, and Austin Hudepohl, and her great-grandchildren Harper, Hudson and Scarlett Wilms, Adam Egan, Reid Oberschlake, and Gwendolyn and Olivia Hiller, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 South Ft. Thomas Ave in Ft. Thomas, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft Mitchell, KY. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Congregation of Divine Providence 5300 St. Anne Drive Melbourne, KY 41059, or Newport Central Catholic High School 13 Carothers Rd. Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
