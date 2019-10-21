|
|
Rita J. Klapper
Delhi Twp. - (nee Michel) Beloved and loving wife of the late George Klapper, loving mother of Michael (JoAnn), Kathy (the late James) Radley, Karen (Donald) Forsee, Timothy (the late Allison) and the late Dan Klapper, dear grandmother of Amy, Dan, Chris, Hillary, Ben, Jake, Vince, Rebecca and the late Jennifer also, great grandmother of Jessica and Chaz and great great grandmother of Harley, sister of the late Alban, Norbert and Justin Michel and Anna Rose Dazier and nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, age 92. Visitation at St. Dominic Church (gathering space) 4551 Delhi Pike, Friday 9AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the St. Dominic Education Fund. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019