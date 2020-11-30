1/
Rita M. Heinrich
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita M. Heinrich

Cincinnati - Heinrich, Rita M. (nee Day), beloved wife of the late Richard L. Heinrich. Devoted mother of Joseph (Bettye) Heinrich, Jean (Wesley) Wimmer, Mary (Stephen) Rigling, Susan (Darrell) Bingham and David (Pamela) Heinrich. Loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Dear sister of Mary (late Raymond) Conlin, Norma (late Don) VonHolle, Janet (late Dick) Wurzelbacher, late Paul (late Rita) Day and late Margaret (late Harold) Hunter. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rita passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020, age 89. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd., on Wednesday (Dec. 2) from 6:00 p.m-8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., on Thursday (Dec. 3) at 12:00 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing must be practiced. Rita's funeral mass will be live-streamed on St. Ann's website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com



Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frederick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved