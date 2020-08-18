Rita M. Kling
KLING, Rita M. (nee Lange) beloved wife of the late Paul E. Kling. Loving mother of Paul R. (Joyce) Kling, Charles E. (Robin) Kling, John T. "Jack" (Anne) Kling and Kathryn L. Melvin. Devoted grandmother of Allison (Kurt), Emily (James), Andrew (Alison), Evan, Erik, Michael and Kelly. Cherished great grandmother of Alexis, Violet, Jake, Audrey and Leo. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Laura Lange, her siblings Mildred Emmers, Vera Krollmann, Loretta Reis, Robert Lange, and Roy Lange.
Rita passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 98. A visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5PM until 7PM at Hodapp funeral home 6041 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224. A Mass of Christian burial will take place Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St Bartholomew Catholic Church, 9375 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231, at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rita's honor to St Bartholomew Catholic Church, 9375 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231 Condolences can be made at hodappfuneralhome.com