Rita Mae Fleissner
Alexandria - Rita M. (nee Broering) Fleissner,80, of Alexandria and formerly of Ft. Thomas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Rita worked at Woltermann Insurance and after retiring, worked at County Market and was also a Campbell County School bus driver. She was involved in Youth Haven and Brighton Center. Rita was a member of St Thomas Parish, Choir and Liturgical Ensemble. She volunteered at St. Joseph School and was a member of the St Thomas Mother's Club and bereavement committee. Rita was a volleyball coach for St Thomas grade school and high school. She was a Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout troop leader, Marydale camp counselor, and a coordinator of the St Thomas Choir Fish Fry. She was an avid sports fan, loved the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals and enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren participate in sporting events. In her leisure time Rita loved to cross stitch and enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Stanley Fleissner, son, James Fleissner, and her parents, Eugene and Eleanor (nee Venneman) Broering. Rita is survived by her children, William (Lisa) Fleissner, Gregory (Rebecca) Fleissner, Gary (Jacqueline) Fleissner, Jennifer (David) Vann, Laura Buck and Victoria Fleissner, 15 Grandchildren, 10 Great -Grandchildren, sisters, Jeanne (Jerry) Kremer and Lynne (Jim) Hesse, brothers, Larry (Judy) Broering and Jim (Sue) Broering. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas), 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Monday (May 6) from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas Church (Ft. Thomas), 26 E. Villa Place, on Tuesday (May 7) at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, PO BOX 42277, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 4, 2019