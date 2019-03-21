|
|
Rita Mae Lacher
Delhi Township - Rita Mae Lacher, born June 20, 1928 and joined her Heavenly Father on March 18, 2019 at 90 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Lacher. Loving mother of Mark (Mary), Scott (Nita), Glenn Lacher, Lynn (Hugh) Bomske. Devoted grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Marilynn Gunn, Lois (Tom) Van De Ryt and the late Ray Zwick. Visitation on SATURDAY at St. Simon Church, 825 Pontius Rd., from 10:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019