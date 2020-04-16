|
Rita Margaret Woodcock
Mason -
WOODCOCK, Rita Margaret, age 84 years, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020, after an almost 15 year battle with Dementia. Daughter to the late William and Winifred Mahon of Fairview, NJ. Devoted wife for over 60 years to the late Robert (Bob) Woodcock. Wonderful mother to Peggy Woodcock of Mesa, AZ, and Patti Jervis (Dan) of Blue Ash, OH. Grandma Rita truly cherished her four grandsons—Michael, Ben, Sam, and Jake Jervis. Beloved sister to the late Patricia Hofman (Vic), Loretta Mercoguliano (Lou), the late James Mahon (Geraldine), the late Vincent Mahon, Clare DeBlasio (Ronnie), and Deborah DiMauro (Jerry). Rita had a very caring spirit and her family was everything to her. She loved Irish music, New York City, and enjoyed traveling with Bob, going wherever he told her they were going! Her lust for life and fabulous sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her. At this time, a private ceremony will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, immediate family only, with the plan to have a Celebration of Life once it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040 or at queencityhospice.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020