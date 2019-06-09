Services
Florence - Rita June McKnight Erion, age 81, of Florence, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth in Florence. She was born the daughter of the late George Samuel McKnight and Mary Magdeline Davis McKnight on December 15, 1937 in Covington. Rita was a member of the Florence United Methodist Church for over 30 years. She loved to play euchre with her friends at the Burlington YMCA and read books. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Erion. She is survived by her two children, Mark (Shirley) Erion and Melanie (Calvin) Roberts; sister, Janice Snider; grandchildren, Caitlin (Chris) Baillie and Cassidy Roberts; and one great grandchild, Larkyn Baillie. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until the time of service at 1:00PM on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at Florence United Methodist Church, 8585 Old Toll Rd, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Kentucky United Methodist Children's Homes, Attn: Development Department,1115 Ashgrove Rd, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356. For more information, to order flowers, to view the Life Tribute Video, or leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019
