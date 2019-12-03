Resources
Rita (Maloney) Messersmith

Rita (Maloney) Messersmith Obituary
Rita Messersmith (nee Maloney)

West Chester - passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 at the age of 101. Born June 10, 1918 in Aspinwall, PA to John and Margaret (nee Donnelly) Maloney. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Messersmith, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Sheila Messersmith and four sisters. Survived by children, Thomas R. Jr., Cathy (Jim) Foley and Ronald J. (Jackie) Messersmith; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10am until time of mass at 11 am, St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 5720 Hamilton-Mason Road, Liberty Twp, OH. Entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations to Right to Life, 1802 West Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239. Send condolences to MuellerFuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
