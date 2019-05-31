Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Hoeper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Rose Hoeper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita Rose Hoeper Obituary
Rita Rose Hoeper

Reading - Rita Rose (nee Giblin). Beloved wife of the late Donald W. Hoeper. Beloved mother of Mary (Chris) Walker, Timothy Hoeper, Theresa (Eric) Marsh, Dolores Hoeper, Patrick (Lisa) Hoeper, Christopher (Debra) Hoeper, Amy (Jeffrey) Dougoud, and Daniel Hoeper. Loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Sr. Mary Dolores Giblin, SND and the late Richard C. Cooke and Paul E. Giblin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019 at age 90. Visitation Monday June 3, from 9:30AM until Funeral Mass at 11:00AM both at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home in Evendale serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.