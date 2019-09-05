|
Rita Stapleton
Bellevue - Rita Catherine Nienaber Stapleton, 91, of Bellevue passed away Tuesday, September 3, in the home where she and her husband raised their eight children. Rita was born March 6, 1928 to George and Frances Nienaber in Newport, Kentucky. She was a 1946 graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills, and graduated from Good Samaritan College of Nursing in 1949. She retired from St. Luke Hospital in Ft. Thomas in 1993 after several decades working in the special care nursery. In her retirement, she kept busy by working at Highland Heights K-Mart and the Newport Aquarium. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish in Bellevue, Kentucky for over 60 years, and was a regular attendee at the numerous social and spiritual activities hosted by the church. Rita was also an active supporter of Redwood in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. Rita never met a stranger and her quick wit made her the life of countless parties. She enjoyed traveling, playing the piano and the accordion, and her crossword puzzles and electronic poker games were never far from reach. Rita will be remembered as mother, grandmother, caregiver, and, most of all, friend. She is preceded in death by her husband John F. "Jack" Stapleton, brothers Sylvester Nienaber and George Nienaber, and sister Mildred Nienaber. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Joseph, deceased) Saurbeck; children John F. "Jack" Stapleton, Jr.; Catherine (Lester) Hollihan; Navy Senior Chief Constance H. Howe; Robert G. (Patricia, deceased) Stapleton; Mary Stapleton; Mildred Stapleton; Karen Stapleton; and Paula Putthoff; grandchildren Army Lieutenant Colonel Jason (Lynn) Lageman, Leslie (Michael) McHale, Cory (Julie) Howe, Erin (Ryan) Niemer, Tim (Sarah) Hollihan, Ryan Howe, Gina Putthoff, Katrina Stapleton, and John Robert "Jack" Stapleton; 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. Visitation 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, 11:00 am at the Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue, KY, Rev. Doug Lauer officiating. Donations can be made in Rita's name to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Formerly Hospice of the Bluegrass) 51 Cavalier Blvd. Suite 200, Florence KY 41042 or the Capital Campaign at Divine Mercy Parish/Sacred Heart Church 318 Division St. Bellevue, KY 41073. Online Condolences may be made at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019