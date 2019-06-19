Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Henry's Church
Elsmere, KY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Henry's Church
Elsmere, KY
Resources
Elsmere - Rita Agnes Tanner (nee Bolte) born 10/10/21 in Elsmere Ky went to the Lord on 6/14/19. She was a lifelong member of St Henry's Church, active member of The Legion of Mary and V.F.W. Aux and Alta Society St. Henry. She brightened the life of all who knew her. She was the beloved mother of Melissa Kay Jenkins (nee Tanner) Grandmother of James Jenkins and Tiffanie Jenkins.Great Grandmother of April Jenkins, Jamie Dawn Jenkins, Abby Jenkins, James Jenkins II and Skylar Jenkins. She was proceeded in death by her beloved Husband James F. Tanner and brother and sisters. George Bolte, Louis Bolte, Marcella Vaske, Cecila Bolte, Carrie Feldman, Bill Bolte, Al Bolte, Vic Bolte and Sylvester Bolte. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Henry's Church. Visitation will be held Thursday June 20, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home, Elsmere a second visitation will be held Friday June 21, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at St. Henry's Church, Elsmere, with Mass starting at 11:00am. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell
