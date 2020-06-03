Robbie Jean Roach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robbie Jean Roach

Ft. Thomas - Robbie Jean Roach, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was a former resident of Grand Towers in Newport. Robbie was a Newport Ambassador and she enjoyed volunteering at the Brighton Center and Bellevue Vets. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wilbur G. Roach. Robbie is survived by her devoted daughters, Evone (Mike) Bradley, Fran (Michael) Linder, Rhonda (Dean) Svoboda, Suzanne Juneau and Angel (David) Tyson, her loving 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. Family Services will take place in Louisiana. Burial will take place at Old Towne Cemetery in Haynesville, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brighton Center, PO Box 325, Newport, Kentucky 41072. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved