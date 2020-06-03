Robbie Jean Roach
Ft. Thomas - Robbie Jean Roach, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was a former resident of Grand Towers in Newport. Robbie was a Newport Ambassador and she enjoyed volunteering at the Brighton Center and Bellevue Vets. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wilbur G. Roach. Robbie is survived by her devoted daughters, Evone (Mike) Bradley, Fran (Michael) Linder, Rhonda (Dean) Svoboda, Suzanne Juneau and Angel (David) Tyson, her loving 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. Family Services will take place in Louisiana. Burial will take place at Old Towne Cemetery in Haynesville, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brighton Center, PO Box 325, Newport, Kentucky 41072. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.