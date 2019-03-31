|
Robert A. Danenhauer
Morgan Twp. - Age 95, passed away March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen "Jerri" Danenhauer; loving father of Deborah (Richard) DeBella and the late David (Karen) Danenhauer; caring grandfather of five. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, on Wed. April 3, 2019 from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12PM. Memorials may be made to the or Queen City Hospice. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019