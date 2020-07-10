1/1
Robert A. Hines
Robert A Hines

Cincinnati - Hines, Robert, "Bob", devoted husband of the late Mary Lou (nee Wohlfrom) Hines, loving father of Beth (Ken) Schaub, Karen (Russ) Zimmer, Susan (Mark) Hines-Brigger, cherished grandfather of Edward, Mary, Samantha, Rosie, Maddie, Russell, Lucy, Alex, Aspen "Ellie", Riley, Kacey and great grandchild Seibert on the way. Dear brother of the late Margaret Bowling, Martin Hines, Patrick Hines, and Rose Tighe. Passed away July 9, 2020 at the age of 86. No visitation. Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday, July 13, 2020, 11 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233. (masks are required). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Drive #396, Blue Ash, OH 45242. www.meyergeiser.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
