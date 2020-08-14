1/1
Robert A. Neuroth
Robert A. Neuroth

Neuroth, Robert (Bob) A., Mattoon, Illinois . Loving and devoted Brother, Brother-in-Law, Uncle and Great-Uncle, passed away peacefully at his home in Mattoon, Illinois, on August 8,2020, at the age of 79. He was the brother of Rich (late Mary Ann) Neuroth, Marilyn (late Bernie) Neuroth Schlake, brother-in-law of Mary Anne (late Bill) Neuroth, Uncle to Julie (John) Neuroth Wilgus, Molly Brown, Michael (Amber) Neuroth, Christy (Brad) Gillenwater, Tony (Allison) Schlake, Great-Uncle to Miles Brown, Matthew Brown, William Neuroth, James Neuroth, Thomas Gillenwater, Joshua Gillenwater, Maggie Schlake, Ben Schlake, Wells Schlake and a friend to so many. Preceded in death by his parents, Williams J. and Doris (nee Stith) Neuroth. Bob graduated from Newport Catholic High School and obtained both a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Social Work. He worked in the social work field in various capacities prior to retiring as a social worker in a program known as Humboldt, Illinois Treatment and Learning Center (TLC), where he made such a positive impact on the lives of students with severe behavior/emotional disorders. His love of tennis, basketball and most of all - reading - will live on through all of those he loved. While Northern Kentucky always held a special place in his heart and he visited often, he made his home in Illinois where his friends were like family. We will be forever grateful for Bob's never-ending support given to family and friends and his encouragement and love will always be remembered with one of his favorite quotes - "Keep challenging yourself and remember the mission"! Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with a Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Middendorf Funeral Home, Fort Wright, KY. Due to COVID-19, please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Entombment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wilder, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Point/Arc of Northern Kentucky, Inc. at 104 W. Pike Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011 or to Family Promise of Northern Kentucky at 336 W. 9th Street, Newport, Kentucky 41071. Special condolences may be expressed online at: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 AM
Middendorf Funeral Home
AUG
17
Service
12:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
