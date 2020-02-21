|
Robert A. Steinhaus
Falmouth - Robert Steinhaus, 80 years of age, of Pendleton County, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 22, 2020. Left to mourn his passing is his beloved wife of 57 years, Judy McCane Steinhaus; sons, Joe Steinhaus and James Steinhaus (Marydonna); daughters, Nancy Gross and Lisa Steinhaus; granddaughter, Ashley Warner (Brandon) grandson, Mickey Huffman; brothers, Edward Steinhaus, Rick Steinhaus, Danny Steinhaus; sisters, Carol Lucas, Ginny Vires, Paula Burgess, and Peggy. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Dorothy Steinhaus; brothers, Donnie and Tommy Steinhaus; and sisters, Betty McCane and Dorothy Maloney. Bob retired after working over 35 years as a Machine Specialist at General Electric. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Big Bone Baptist Cemetery, Union, KY. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020