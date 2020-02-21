Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Big Bone Baptist Cemetery
Union, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Steinhaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Steinhaus

Add a Memory
Robert A. Steinhaus Obituary
Robert A. Steinhaus

Falmouth - Robert Steinhaus, 80 years of age, of Pendleton County, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 22, 2020. Left to mourn his passing is his beloved wife of 57 years, Judy McCane Steinhaus; sons, Joe Steinhaus and James Steinhaus (Marydonna); daughters, Nancy Gross and Lisa Steinhaus; granddaughter, Ashley Warner (Brandon) grandson, Mickey Huffman; brothers, Edward Steinhaus, Rick Steinhaus, Danny Steinhaus; sisters, Carol Lucas, Ginny Vires, Paula Burgess, and Peggy. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Dorothy Steinhaus; brothers, Donnie and Tommy Steinhaus; and sisters, Betty McCane and Dorothy Maloney. Bob retired after working over 35 years as a Machine Specialist at General Electric. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Big Bone Baptist Cemetery, Union, KY. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -