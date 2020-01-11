Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:30 PM
Concord Cemetery
Brookville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Wilson

Add a Memory
Robert A. Wilson Obituary
Robert A. Wilson

Norwood - Wilson

Robert "Bob" Allen, beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Coon), loving father of Tammy (Chris Sr.) Hornbaker, Michael Wilson, Tina Adams, Mark Wilson and Marty Wilson, cherished grandfather of 11 and adored great grandfather of 9, dear brother of Margaret Hall of Owenton, KY and the late John Wilson. Passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Residence Norwood. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14 from 10AM - 12PM at the Naegele, Kleb and Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood. Burial will follow at 1:30 PM at Concord Cemetery in Brooksville, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to the Cincinnati VA Hospital. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -