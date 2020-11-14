1/1
Robert "Bob" Adams
Fort Thomas - Robert "Bob" J. Adams, 70, of Fort Thomas, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Linda (Seibert) Adams; son, Kevin (Jenny) Adams; 3 granddaughters, Margaret, Madeline and Charlotte; sisters, Maryann (Pat) Plasters and Janet (John) Earnest; brothers, Larry Adams and Tim (Vicki) Adams. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Chester and Blanch (Ware) Adams and brother, Chuck Adams. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and a former member of Tri-City Sportsman's Club and Pendleton County Sportsman's Club. Bob was retired from KOI Auto Parts where he worked for 31 years. Bob was most happy when he was with his 3 grand babies. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. No visitation. Private Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Catherine of Siena in Fort Thomas at a later date. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences to dmefuneral.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
