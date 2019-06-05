|
Robert Alan Frank
Springfield Twp. - Robert Alan Frank. Beloved husband of Julie Mitchell Frank. Dear uncle of Kenny & Kaylynn Mitchell. Brother-in-law of Kenneth (Rhonda) Mitchell. Also survived by many loving friends, family, and his fellow firefighters. Robert passed away on June 3, 2019 at the age of 51 years. 29 year career as a Firefighter/EMT at New Burlington & Springdale Fire Departments. Bob was passionate about golf and was a long time member of the Golf Channel Amateur Tour. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7th from 10 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12 Noon at the Springdale Nazarene Church, 11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Entombment to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to the Great Parks of Hamilton County c/o Meadowlinks Golf Academy, 10999 Mill Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 5, 2019